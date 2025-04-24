BREEDERS’ CUP ANNOUNCES TELEVISION SCHEDULE FOR 2025 “BREEDERS’ CUP CHALLENGE SERIES: WIN AND YOU’RE IN”

Series Continues for 12th Year of Programming on NBC, Peacock, CNBC, and FOX; Extensive Special Programming Also Provided by FanDuel TV in Run-Up to World Championships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (April 24, 2025) ― The Breeders’ Cup today announced the 2025 “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” television schedule. Consisting of five live programs across NBC, Peacock, CNBC, and FOX, the series features key automatic qualifying races at premier racetracks on the road to the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Now in its 12th year of programming, the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” spotlights North America’s top horses as they compete for an automatic starting position, and free entry, into a corresponding divisional race at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Horses from around the globe will qualify for the 42nd running of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships through the full Win and You’re In program, which features a record number of races and awards entering its 19th year. Thoroughbred racing’s year-end international festival of racing will be held Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif.

“The Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series provides fans a way to connect the major summer and fall races with the season-ending World Championships on NBC Sports platforms,” said Drew Fleming, President and CEO of Breeders’ Cup Limited. “We look forward to continuing our great relationships with NBC and FOX to ensure widespread visibility for our Challenge races this year. These network partners provide excellent coverage of our sport, and we are proud to collaborate with them to give viewers across the nation ample opportunities to follow the road to the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.”

All Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series coverage on NBC and CNBC will be simulcast on Peacock. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication.

NBC Sports will continue to present the Breeders’ Cup World Championships on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network through 2030 as part of a multi-year extension of their partnership with the Breeders’ Cup.

“After announcing our long-term extension for the World Championships, we are excited to continue our partnership with Breeders’ Cup to showcase the Challenge Series races across the properties of NBCUniversal,” said Gary Quinn, NBC Sports Vice President, Programming & Owned Properties.

Coverage of the 2025 Challenge Series features four NBC Sports broadcasts and one FOX program.

NBC and Peacock kick off the action July 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey with the Haskell Stakes (G1), a Breeders’ Cup Challenge event for the $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1).

On Aug. 2 at 5:00 p.m. ET, Breeders’ Cup and NYRA will partner to provide special coverage on FOX of the FanDuel Fourstardave Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course, an automatic qualifier for the $2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1).

On Aug. 30, new to television for 2025, the $2 million Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint (G2) at Kentucky Downs, an automatic qualifier for the $1 million Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1), will be featured on NBC during a two-hour broadcast starting at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A blockbuster weekend of final Challenge Series races will be presented Oct 4-5, across NBC and CNBC. Starting on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 4:00 p.m. ET, a two-hour CNBC broadcast will provide coverage from Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, and Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. The excitement continues live from Keeneland on Oct. 5 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. ET, when NBC will feature the Juddmonte Spinster Stakes (G1), an automatic qualifier for the $2 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1), and the Castle & Key Bourbon Stakes (G2), which awards a free spot in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1).

The majority of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge races will also be televised on FanDuel TV, which will continue to provide extensive special programming in the run-up to the World Championships. FanDuel, the Official ADW Partner, Official Sports Wagering Partner, Official Fantasy Sports Partner, and Official Mobile Casino Partner of the Breeders’ Cup, continues to serve as title partner of the $2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) and the $2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile.

The complete Challenge Series schedule, including television coverage, can be viewed at BreedersCup.com/races/challenge-series.

ABOUT BREEDERS’ CUP

Breeders’ Cup Limited administers the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Thoroughbred racing’s year-end Championships, as well as the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In, which provides automatic starting positions into the Championships races through partnerships with host countries around the globe, and the U.S.-based Dirt Dozen Bonus Series. The Breeders’ Cup operates under the national, uniform rules and regulations of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) and its Horseracing Integrity & Welfare Unit (HIWU).

The 2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, featuring 14 Grade 1 Championship races run during a two-day festival worth more than $34 million in purses and awards, will be held Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at Del Mar in Del Mar, California. The Championships will be televised live by NBC Sports. Press releases appear on the Breeders’ Cup website, BreedersCup.com. You can also follow the Breeders’ Cup on social media.