PREAKNESS STAKES WINNER JOURNALISM HEADLINES HASKELL STAKES FROM MONMOUTH PARK IN BREEDERS’ CUP CHALLENGE SERIES THIS SATURDAY AT 5 P.M. ET LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2025 Preakness Stakes Runner-Up Gosger Expected to Run in Saturday’s Race

Live Coverage to Also Feature the United Nations Stakes (G2)

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 17, 2025 – Journalism, winner of the 2025 Preakness Stakes (G1), headlines NBC Sports’ live coverage of the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” $1 million Haskell Stakes (G1) this Saturday, July 19, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J. The winner of the eight-horse field will earn an automatic berth into this year’s $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1).

The Haskell Stakes begins NBC Sports’ 12th year presenting the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” on NBC, Peacock, and CNBC from some of North America’s most iconic racetracks. Featuring 93 races in 15 countries this year – the most in Breeders’ Cup history – the series leads to the 42nd Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif., on Oct. 31-Nov. 1. The complete series TV schedule can be accessed here.

Saturday’s live coverage will also include the 1 3/8-mile, $600,000 United Nations Stakes (G2) on turf.

NBC Sports’ coverage will feature host Britney Eurton, analysts Randy Moss and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, winner of 15 Breeders’ Cup races including five victories in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, handicapper Eddie Olczyk, and reporter Nick Luck.

2025 Preakness Stakes (G1) winner Journalism, and runner-up Gosger, are entered in the 1 ⅛-mile Haskell Stakes, in addition to 2025 Blue Grass Stakes (G1) winner Burnham Square and Goal Oriented, who is trained by Bob Baffert.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

ABOUT BREEDERS’ CUP

Breeders’ Cup Limited administers the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Thoroughbred racing’s year-end Championships, as well as the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In, which provides automatic starting positions into the Championships races through partnerships with host countries around the globe, and the U.S.-based Dirt Dozen Bonus Series.

The 2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, featuring 14 Grade 1 Championship races run during a two-day festival worth more than $34 million in purses and awards, will be held Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at Del Mar in Del Mar, California. The 2026 World Championships will be held Oct. 30-31 at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky, and the 2027 World Championships will be held Oct. 29-30 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The Championships will be televised live by NBC Sports. Press releases appear on the Breeders’ Cup website, BreedersCup.com. You can also follow the Breeders’ Cup on social media.

