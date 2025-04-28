NBC SPORTS KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, TUES., APRIL 29, AT 1 P.M. ET

Commentators Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Larry Collmus, and Supervising Producer Lindsay Schanzer

The 2025 “Run for the Roses” Marks NBC Sports’ Milestone 25th Presentation of the Kentucky Derby

Dial 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 28, 2025 – NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby team will preview the upcoming 151st Kentucky Derby on a media conference call tomorrow, Tuesday, April 29, at 1 p.m. ET .

Participants include host Mike Tirico, anchoring Derby coverage for the ninth time; analysts Randy Moss, who is covering the Derby for the 45th time, and Jerry Bailey, Hall of Fame jockey and two-time Kentucky Derby winner participating in his 30th Kentucky Derby (13th for NBC Sports/rode in 17 as jockey); reporter Donna Brothers, who is the only member of the announce team to work all 25 of NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby presentations; race caller Larry Collmus, who is calling his 15th Kentucky Derby for NBC Sports; and supervising producer Lindsay Schanzer.

NBC Sports presents the 151st Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 3, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock live from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The 2025 “Run for the Roses” marks NBC Sports’ milestone 25th presentation of the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby week coverage gets underway with the Kentucky Oaks this Friday, May 2, at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. For coverage highlights, click here.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.



WHAT : NBC Sports Kentucky Derby Media Conference Call

: NBC Sports Kentucky Derby Media Conference Call WHO : Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Larry Collmus, Lindsay Schanzer

: Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Larry Collmus, Lindsay Schanzer WHEN : Tuesday, April 29, at 1 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 29, at 1 p.m. ET NUMBER : 786-697-3501

: PASSCODE: NBC Sports

--NBC SPORTS--