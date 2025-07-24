FOR FIRST TIME EVER, NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT KENTUCKY OAKS IN PRIMETIME – FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2026, ON NBC AND PEACOCK

The 152nd Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 2, 2026, on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 24, 2025 – NBC Sports will showcase the Kentucky Oaks in primetime for the first time ever in 2026, it was announced today by Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN, “CDI”) and NBC Sports.

The 152nd Kentucky Oaks, featuring thoroughbred racing’s best three-year-old fillies, will be presented on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

In addition to premier racing, Kentucky Oaks traditions centered around fashion and women’s health advocacy will remain central pillars of the event pageantry – now culminating in a spectacular twilight finish.

“We are excited to present the Kentucky Oaks in primetime for the first time ever,” said Jon Miller, President, Acquisitions & Partnerships, NBC Sports. “With the Oaks on Friday night leading into the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May, we can’t wait to get back to Churchill Downs for another historic weekend of racing.”

“By moving the Kentucky Oaks to primetime, we’re giving one of horse racing’s most treasured traditions the national stage it deserves,” said CDI CEO Bill Carstanjen. “This decision is rooted in our commitment to growing the sport, reaching new audiences and creating unforgettable experiences for our fans.”

The Kentucky Derby stands as America’s oldest continually held major sporting event. The 152nd Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 2, 2026, on NBC and Peacock. The 151st Kentucky Derby on May 3, 2025, was the most-watched “Run for the Roses” since 1989, with the audience peaking at 21.8 million viewers on NBC and Peacock as Sovereignty ran to victory.

In May 2024, NBC Sports and Churchill Downs announced a multi-year extension of their historic partnership. The relationship, which began with the 2001 Kentucky Derby, will make NBC the longest running home of the Kentucky Derby , as NBCUniversal will become the first media company to present the most prestigious event in horse racing for three decades (32 editions of the Kentucky Derby from 2001-32).



