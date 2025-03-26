NBC SPORTS AND BREEDERS’ CUP EXTEND PARTNERSHIP, BREEDERS’ CUP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TO BE PRESENTED ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK THROUGH 2030

With New Agreement, NBC Sports will Be Home to Breeders’ Cup World Championships for 41 of its 47 Years

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 26, 2025 – NBC Sports will continue to present the Breeders’ Cup World Championships on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network through 2030, as Breeders’ Cup Limited and NBC Sports today announced a multi-year extension of their partnership.

The new deal begins this year with 10 hours of coverage of the 2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, featuring 3.5 hours on NBC in addition to coverage on USA Network. Peacock will stream live coverage across both days of the event.

NBC broadcast the inaugural Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 1984, and presented the first 22 events (through 2005) before returning as the media home of the event in 2012. NBC Sports will have served as the home of the Breeders’ Cup in 41 of its 47 years at the conclusion of this new agreement.

“NBC sets the gold standard in sports broadcasting and will continue to bring the thrill and prestige of the World Championships to millions of fans around the world,” said Drew Fleming, President & CEO of Breeders’ Cup Limited. “We look forward to their award-winning team showcasing the sport’s greatest moments and sharing the magic of the Breeders’ Cup with a global audience.”

“Our partnership with Breeders’ Cup spans four decades and has featured thrilling races and memorable stories,” said Jon Miller, President, Acquisitions & Partnerships, NBC Sports. “We are excited to extend our relationship through 2030 and look forward to more world-class racing at the season-ending championships.”

NBC Sports will also continue to present “Betting the Breeders’ Cup” content during championship week.

For five consecutive years, NBC Sports has won the Eclipse Award for Live Television Programming, including for its 2023 presentation of the 40th Breeders’ Cup World Championships from Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

The 2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, featuring 14 Grade 1 Championship races and a robust undercard run during a two-day festival worth more than $34 million in purses and awards, will be held Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, California. The World Championships annually showcase the best horses, owners, breeders, trainers, and jockeys from around the globe.

The Breeders’ Cup was advised by Sports Media Advisors and Proskauer on the deal.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

ABOUT BREEDERS’ CUP

Breeders’ Cup Limited administers the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Thoroughbred racing’s year-end Championships, as well as the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In, which provides automatic starting positions into the Championships races through partnerships with host countries around the globe, and the U.S.-based Dirt Dozen Bonus Series. The Breeders’ Cup operates under the national, uniform rules and regulations of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) and its Horseracing Integrity & Welfare Unit (HIWU).

