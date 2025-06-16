PEACOCK STREAMS LIVE COVERAGE OF ALL FIVE DAYS OF PRESTIGIOUS ROYAL ASCOT HORSE RACING MEET BEGINNING TOMORROW (TUES.) MORNING; SATURDAY COVERAGE LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Peacock to Exclusively Stream Five Hours of Live Daily Coverage from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET Tomorrow (Tuesday) through Friday as Ascot Celebrates 200th Anniversary of Royal Procession

Full Saturday (June 21) Show, Live at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, Features Britney Eurton, Nick Luck, Dylan Dreyer and Steve Kornacki

Four “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” Races to be Run During Coverage at Royal Ascot

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 16, 2025 – NBC Sports presents daily live coverage of the Royal Meeting at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England, beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, June 17, at 8:30 a.m. ET streaming exclusively on Peacock. Peacock will continue with exclusive five-hour shows Wednesday through Friday beginning each day at 8:30 a.m. ET. NBC and Peacock will present a live 4.5-hour Royal Ascot program on Saturday, June 21, starting at 9 a.m. ET.

The 2025 Royal Meeting celebrates the 200th anniversary of the first Royal Procession, which began in 1825 under King George IV.

Britney Eurton and Nick Luck host Saturday’s coverage on NBC and Peacock, with NBC News’ Dylan Dreyer on-site with access to the Royal Enclosure, one of the most exclusive and prestigious areas at the racecourse. Steve Kornacki, chief data analyst for NBC News and NBC Sports, returns to NBC Sports’ Royal Ascot coverage as an insights analyst.

In total, NBC Sports will present nearly 25 hours of coverage over the five days of racing.

Royal Ascot is Britain’s most valuable race meeting and features 35 races, including eight at the world championship “Group One” level. U.S.-based trainers that are expected to have runners at this year’s Royal Meeting include George Weaver, Jose D’Angelo, and Patrick Biancone.

Throughout the week, live coverage of The Royal Meeting features four “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” races: Queen Anne Stakes and King Charles III Stakes (Tues., June 17), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Wed., June 18), and the Norfolk Stakes (Thurs., June 19).

The Royal Meeting is the center of the British social season and a pivotal week in the calendar of the Royal Family. This year’s Royal Meeting will be the third under the reign of King Charles.

Following is NBC Sports’ Royal Ascot coverage schedule this week:



Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Tues., June 17 8:30 a.m. Peacock Wed., June 18 8:30 a.m. Peacock Thurs., June 19 8:30 a.m. Peacock Fri., June 20 8:30 a.m. Peacock Sat., June 21 9 a.m. NBC, Peacock

Coverage airing on NBC will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

