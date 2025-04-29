KENTUCKY DERBY ACHIEVES GLOBAL REACH THROUGH CROWN JEWELS RACING PARTNERSHIPS

· 18 broadcasters to showcase the event in over 170 territories



Wednesday, 30th April 2025 – Global horse racing takes the spotlight this Saturday, 3rd May, with the eagerly awaited Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve.Often hailed as ‘the most exciting two minutes in sport’, this year’s edition marks a milestone in international reach, with an impressive 18 broadcasters showcasing the event in over 170 territories.

Over the course of a three-year term (2023 – 2025), HBA Media – the dedicated media rights agency for horse racing – has successfully positioned the Kentucky Derby as a cornerstone of its premium Crown Jewels Racing (CJR) sales package.

This offering is tailored to attract mainstream sports and racing channels by delivering a comprehensive, year-round horse racing experience. As a result of this strategic alignment, the first leg of the Triple Crown has annually expanded its global reach, with a further six first-time broadcasters joining the international lineup for the 2025 edition.



Those making their Kentucky Derby debut include:

Abu Dhabi Media (MENA) – Making their return to live racing coverage with their first acquisition of such content since 2021.

FanCode (India) – An exclusive agreement with an Indian OTT sports streaming platform, reaching 160 million homes. securing rights to the full year-round CJR package.

Netkeiba (Japan) – Following impressive viewership numbers for both the Saudi Cup and Dubai World Cup, the Japanese broadcaster will now bring the Kentucky Derby to its 17 million users.

Megamedia (Chile) – Marking their inaugural broadcast and ensuring that the Kentucky Derby is free to air to domestic viewers in western South America.

Viaplay (Scandinavia, Netherlands) and D-Smart (Turkey) – The Kentucky Derby is set to return to screens in Scandinavia, Netherlands and Turkey, as two leading mainstream pay-TV broadcasters secure the full CJR package.

The US audience will be particularly well catered for with NBCU broadcasting live on course with Nick Luck and Britney Eurton at the helm of their five-hour international and domestic world feed coverage (18:00 – 19:30 ET / 23:00 – 00:30 BST) of which ninety minutes will be dedicated to the feature race.

The full list of international broadcasters include:

Asia and Australia: Fancode (India), Netkeiba (Japan) and WeDo Sports (Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar).

Africa and Middle East: Abu Dhabi Media (MENA) / Yas TV (MENA); SuperSport.

Americas and Caribbean: NBCU (US); CityTV (Canada); ESPN / Disney+ (South America and Caribbean) and MegaMedia (Chile).

Europe: Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing (UK & Ireland), Virgin Media (Ireland), Viaplay (pan Europe), Polsat (Poland), Setanta (Eurasia and Baltics), SilkNet (Georgia), D-Smart (Turkey) and WeDo Sports (Germany, Switzerland and Austria).

Global, News and Magazine programming: Sport 24 (planes and ships), Reuters and TransWorld Sports.

Gary Quinn, VP of Programming for NBCU, said: “We are excited to have the most comprehensive distribution plan in the history of the Kentucky Derby, as NBC Sports presents the ‘Run for the Roses’ for a milestone 25th time.”

Frank Sale, Chairman of HBA Media, said: “I’m pleased to say the figures speak for themselves. HBA Media has remained committed to building a powerful portfolio of premier horse racing under the Crown Jewels Racing banner, and the Kentucky Derby is clearly benefitting from that vision.

“A global audience is set to witness an extraordinary celebration as we mark the 151st running of the Derby—one of the most iconic sporting and social events in the United States.”

Ends



Press contact: Hannah Tufnell / hannah@hbamedia.tv / +44 (0)7971 598287



About HBA Media:

· HBA Media provide multiple live international horseracing packages to broadcasters as well as umbrella deals which include the co-ordination of programme delivery, daily management and troubleshooting.

· HBA Media’s aim is to reposition horseracing to be competitive with the likes of football, rugby, and cricket in the world of sports broadcasting.

· HBA Media is proud to work with a whole host of prestigious racing federations and major global networks including Ascot Racecourse Limited, the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, France Galop, Eurosport, Dubai Media Incorporated, Abu Dhabi Media, TVG, The Japan Racing Association, Singapore Turf Club, The German Jockey Club, The German Tote, Italian Racing, Victoria Racing Club, Melbourne Racing Club, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, NYRA, The New Zealand Racing Board, Racecourse Media Group, The Stronach Group, Breeders’ Cup, Phumelea Gaming, the Saudi Cup and the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

