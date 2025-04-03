151ST KENTUCKY DERBY IS ONE MONTH FROM TODAY – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE CONTINUES WITH THE 1/ST RACING TOUR’S SANTA ANITA DERBY LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 7 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

Hall of Famer Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, and Britney Eurton Join Host Ahmed Fareed to Anchor Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 3, 2025 – With the 151st Kentucky Derby one month from today (Sat., May 3 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock), NBC Sports presents live coverage of the $500,000 Santa Anita Derby (G1) this Saturday, April 5, live at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock from 1/ST’s Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. The Santa Anita Derby, which is part of the 1/ST RACING TOUR, is a key Triple Crown prep race.

Some of the top Kentucky Derby winners to have competed in the Santa Anita Derby are Triple Crown winner Affirmed (1978), Sunday Silence (1989), California Chrome (2014), and Authentic (2020).

2025 San Felipe (G2) winner Journalism, 14th in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings, is the morning-line favorite (6-5) in the 1 ⅛-mile Santa Anita Derby. The 20 horses with the most Road to the Kentucky Derby points will earn a spot in the starting gate on the first Saturday in May. 2024 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) winner Citizen Bull and 2025 San Vicente (G2) winner Barnes, who are both trained by Bob Baffert, are also expected to contend in the race.

Baffert and jockey Gary Stevens hold the record for most Santa Anita Derby victories in their respective categories with nine wins each.

The Santa Anita Derby will award a total of 150 Kentucky Derby qualification points, with 75 going to the winner of the race. In addition to the Santa Anita Derby, this Saturday’s show will focus on the Road to the Kentucky Derby races and major contenders.

Ahmed Fareed hosts Saturday’s coverage alongside Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss as analysts. Britney Eurton will report on-site from Santa Anita Park.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

ABOUT THE STRONACH GROUP AND 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The Stronach Group’s 1/ST business (pronounced “First”) is North America’s preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company and includes the 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group’s continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class racing operations and gaming offerings at the company’s premier racetracks, training centers and premier events including: Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); Laurel Park, The Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the operating group for 1/ST’s media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and 1/ST TV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is racing’s largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group’s commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing on and off the track. The Stronach Group’s TSG Properties is responsible for the development of the company’s live, play and work communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). For more information, visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.

