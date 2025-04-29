 Skip navigation
Pressbox - 2025 Derby
NBC SPORTS KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, TUES., APRIL 29, AT 1 P.M. ET
Pressbox - 2025 Derby
JOURNALISM REPORTS AS THE 151ST KENTUCKY DERBY FAVORITE, AS NBC SPORTS PRESENTS THE “RUN FOR THE ROSES” THIS SATURDAY, MAY 3 AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Breeders' Cup Logo Press Box
BREEDERS’ CUP ANNOUNCES TELEVISION SCHEDULE FOR 2025 “BREEDERS’ CUP CHALLENGE SERIES: WIN AND YOU’RE IN”

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL CAN CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE THIS WEEK, LIVE ACROSS NBC SPORTS PLATFORMS
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT LEICESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO WITH POTENTIAL TO CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BRENTFORD THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 12, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
*REMINDER* NBC SPORTS KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TODAY, TUES., APRIL 29, AT 1 P.M. ET

Published April 29, 2025 11:29 AM

Commentators Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Larry Collmus, and Supervising Producer Lindsay Schanzer

The 2025 “Run for the Roses” Marks NBC Sports’ Milestone 25th Presentation of the Kentucky Derby

Dial 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.April 29, 2025 – NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby team will preview the upcoming 151st Kentucky Derby on a media conference call today, Tuesday, April 29, at 1 p.m. ET.

Participants include host Mike Tirico, anchoring Derby coverage for the ninth time; analysts Randy Moss, who is covering the Derby for the 45th time, and Jerry Bailey, Hall of Fame jockey and two-time Kentucky Derby winner participating in his 30th Kentucky Derby (13th for NBC Sports/rode in 17 as jockey); reporter Donna Brothers, who is the only member of the announce team to work all 25 of NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby presentations; race caller Larry Collmus, who is calling his 15th Kentucky Derby for NBC Sports; and supervising producer Lindsay Schanzer.

NBC Sports presents the 151st Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 3, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock live from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The 2025 “Run for the Roses” marks NBC Sports’ milestone 25th presentation of the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby week coverage gets underway with the Kentucky Oaks this Friday, May 2, at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. For coverage highlights, click here.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports Kentucky Derby Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Larry Collmus, Lindsay Schanzer
  • WHEN: Tuesday, April 29, at 1 p.m. ET
  • NUMBER: 786-697-3501
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

--NBC SPORTS--