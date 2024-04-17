 Skip navigation
Ahmed-Fareed.jpg Download

Ahmed Fareed

Studio Host

Ahmed Fareed currently serves as a host and reporter on a variety of sport events and properties across NBC Sports, including B1G College Countdown, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, horse racing, and rugby.

Fareed has served as a studio host for four Olympic assignments, most recently as a host of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on USA Network. He has also anchored coverage of the past two Paralympic Games across NBCUniversal.

From 2013-18, Fareed served as a host and reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California (previously Comcast SportsNet Bay Area and Comcast SportsNet California), covering Northern California’s teams: MLB’s San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s, NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, NHL’s San Jose Sharks, MLS’ San Jose Earthquakes and NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders.

A two-time Emmy Award-winner, he served as an anchor and reporter for the Giants Pregame Live and Giants Postgame Live, SportsNet Central and various studio shows. While at NBC Sports Bay Area, Fareed covered a Giants World Series Championship (2014) and three Warriors Championships (2015, 2017, 2018).

Fareed joined NBC Sports Bay Area in January 2013 as co-anchor of the network’s signature show SportsNet Central, alongside Dave Feldman. Previously, Fareed served as a host and reporter at MLB Network (2011-2012), appearing in studio programming, including MLB Tonight, Hot Stove, Quick Pitch and 30 Clubs in 30 Days.

Fareed, a native of Sparta, Mich., is a 2002 graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, where he majored in broadcast journalism.