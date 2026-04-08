Hall of Famer Sue Bird joins NBC Sports as WNBA Studio Analyst

Sue Bird has officially been named as an NBC Sports WNBA studio analyst when the league returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock this May.

Bird, a four-time WNBA Champion, 13-time WNBA All-Star with the Seattle Storm, and five-time Olympic gold medalist who was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, is widely considered one of the greatest players in WNBA history.

“From the talent to the coaching to fan engagement, this league has never been stronger,” said Bird. “I’m so excited to get to tell those stories in real time, dig into the details, and give fans a different perspective on everything that makes the WNBA such a special and entertaining league.”

PALMETTO, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm shoots the ball against the Minnesota Lynx in Game Two of the Semifinals of the 2020 WNBA Playoffs on September 24, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images) NBAE via Getty Images

Bird spent the entirety of her 19-season WNBA career with the Seattle Storm. She is the WNBA’s all-time leader in assists (3,234), career starts (580), and minutes played (18,080), is second and third in WNBA history for 3-pointers made (1,001) and steals (724), respectively. She is the only player to win WNBA titles in three different decades.

In addition to her illustrious career in the WNBA, the Hall of Famer also represented Team USA on the Olympic stage, winning five consecutive gold medals in Athens, Beijing, London, Rio, and Tokyo. In her final Olympics in Tokyo, Bird was the Team USA flag bearer for Opening Ceremony.

TOKYO, JAPAN August 2: Sue Bird #6 of Team United States chased by Marine Fauthoux #4 of Team France during the France V USA Preliminary Round Group B Basketball Women match at the Saitama Super Arena during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on August 2, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

Since retiring from the WNBA, Bird is the first managing director for the U.S. women’s team. Bird is also a part-owner of both the WNBA’s Seattle Storm franchise and the National Women’s Soccer League franchise Gotham FC as a minority investor.

Bird will often work with Maria Taylor, who was named lead studio host for selected WNBA games on NBC and Peacock last June.

NBCUniversal will present WNBA regular-season games, WNBA Semi-Finals, and WNBA Finals, across NBC and Peacock in 2026 — the beginning of an 11-year media rights agreement announced in July 2024. For more information on the agreement, click here.