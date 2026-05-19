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Fudd scores season-high 12, Bueckers adds 18 to lead Wings past Mystics 92-69

  
Published May 18, 2026 11:30 PM
Washington Mystics v Dallas Wings

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 18: Azzi Fudd #35 of the Dallas Wings drives to the basket during the game against the Washington Mystics on May 18, 2026 at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Top draft pick Azzi Fudd scored a season-high 12 points off the bench and Paige Bueckers added 18 points and seven assists as the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics 92-69 on Monday night.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 points and Jessica Shepard added 12 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for Dallas (2-2), which won its first home game in three attempts this season. The Wings scored 23 points off 18 turnovers and led by as many as 25 points.

Shepard matched the league’s single-game high for rebounds this season. Bueckers made 4 of 5 3-pointers, while nine of her teammates combined to go 7 of 19.

Dallas pulled away by closing the third quarter on a 19-6 run and building a 66-46 lead. The Wings also scored seven of the first nine points of the fourth to make it 73-48.

Shakira Austin led Washington (2-2) with 12 points and Lauren Betts scored 11 off the bench. Kiki Iriafen had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Maddy Siegrist finished with 10 points off the bench for the Wings, who had 20-plus assists for the third time in four games.

Up next

Washington: At Seattle for the first of back-to-back games against the Storm, beginning Sunday.

Dallas: Begins a three-game road trip on Wednesday at Chicago.