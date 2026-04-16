NBC SPORTS ADDS TO GAME AND STUDIO TEAMS FOR WNBA COVERAGE BEGINNING MAY

Zora Stephenson, Noah Eagle, and Michael Grady to Serve as Play-by-Play Voices

LaChina Robinson Signs Multi-Year Deal with NBC Sports as Studio Host and Game Analyst; Sarah Kustok Joins NBC Sports as Game Analyst; Ashley ShahAhmadi, Jordan Cornette, and Caroline Pineda to Serve as Courtside Reporters

As Previously Announced, Maria Taylor, Sue Bird, and Cheryl Miller will Lead Studio Team

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 16, 2026 – NBC Sports added to its WNBA game and studio rosters today, with the season beginning on NBC and Peacock in May. Zora Stephenson, Noah Eagle, and Michael Grady will call games as the play-by-play voices, with LaChina Robinson as both studio host and game analyst, and Sarah Kustok as a game analyst. Ashley ShahAhmadi, Jordan Cornette and Caroline Pineda will work as courtside reporters. As previously announced, Maria Taylor will be the lead studio host alongside analysts Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller.

Stephenson joined NBC Sports in 2021 after her time as the Milwaukee Bucks’ sideline reporter for four seasons (including their 2021 NBA Championship run). Since then, she’s been a play-by-play announcer for the New York Liberty, called numerous women’s college basketball games, including Caitlin Clark’s record-setting 49-point performance that saw her break the NCAA Division I women’s career scoring record on Feb. 15, 2024, and has been an NBA on NBC courtside reporter throughout the 2025-26 season. Stephenson is a graduate of Elon University, where she played basketball for four years and is 2nd in school history for career three-point field goal percentage (42.3% in 2011-12).

Noah Eagle joined NBC Sports in 2023 and is one of the play-by-play voices for its NBA coverage. Additionally, Eagle is the play-by-play voice of Big Ten Saturday Night, the weekly primetime Big Ten Football game on NBC and Peacock. This past “Legendary February”, Eagle was a member of NBC Sports’ coverage teams for both Super Bowl LX and the 2026 NBA All-Star where he served as the weekend’s play-by-play announcer. In the summer of 2024, Eagle served as the play-by-play voice of Team USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball at the Paris Olympics.

Grady is also one of NBC Sports’ NBA play-by-play voices with extensive experience. Prior to his time with NBC Sports, he was the play-by-play voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Bally Sports North and occasional play-by-play voice for the New York Liberty as well. Grady has called NBA games for ESPN, TNT, and Prime.

Robinson served as a basketball analyst for Team USA women’s games in Paris (alongside Eagle) in her third Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, previously contributing to NBCU’s digital coverage for the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics. This new agreement expands Robinson’s assignments to women’s college basketball and USA Basketball coverage across NBC Sports. Prior to joining NBC Sports, Robinson was a host and basketball analyst for ESPN, working on high-profile events such as the NCAA Tournament, Women’s Final Four, and WNBA Playoffs, Finals, and Draft. A graduate of Wake Forest University, Robinson was a four-year starter for the Demon Deacons basketball team.

Kustok joins NBC Sports after years of working as an analyst and reporter for YES Network’s presentations of Brooklyn Nets games. Prior to that, Kustok worked at both ESPN and Fox Sports as well as the analyst for Connecticut Suns games. Kustok graduated from DePaul University and was a four-year member of the basketball team.

Before joining NBC Sports as a NBA courtside reporter ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, ShahAhmadi was the Charlotte Hornets’ sideline reporter for Bally Sports South for multiple seasons. Her prior basketball experience also includes being an ESPN Radio NBA postseason reporter and, while at TNT Sports, an NBA host and reporter.

Jordan Cornette joined NBC Sports in 2023 as a men’s college basketball analyst, regularly appearing on Big Ten College Countdown, NBC Sports’ college basketball studio program, and also serves as an on-site host for NBC Sports’ college football edition of Big Ten College Countdown. He has worked as a courtside reporter and analyst this season for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA on NBC and Peacock. A four-year member of the Notre Dame basketball team from 2001-2005 and the program’s all-time leader in blocks (201), Cornette was a two-time team captain and helped lead the Fighting Irish to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2003.

Since joining NBC Sports in 2022, Pineda has served as a reporter for Notre Dame Football, Big Ten football, and BIG EAST women’s basketball (including the 2026 BIG EAST Women’s Tournament).

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