CHERYL MILLER TO JOIN NBC SPORTS AS WNBA STUDIO ANALYST BEGINNING THIS MAY

Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer, Two-Time NCAA Champion and Most Outstanding Player Award Winner, Three-Time Naismith College Player of the Year, and Former WNBA Head Coach, General Manager and Collegiate Head Coach to Serve as a Studio Analyst in NBC Sports’ WNBA Coverage

Miller to Join Sue Bird and Maria Taylor in Studio

The WNBA Returns to NBC and Debuts on Peacock in May and Includes WNBA Finals

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 15, 2026 – Cheryl Miller, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, two-time NCAA Champion and Most Outstanding Player, three-time Naismith College Player of the Year, and former WNBA head coach and general manager and collegiate head coach, will join NBC Sports as a studio analyst when the WNBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock in 2026.

A trail blazer who helped shape the modern game of women’s basketball, Miller is widely considered one of the greatest players in women’s basketball history. Playing for Riverside Polytechnic High School in Riverside, CA, as a senior in 1982, Miller scored 105 points in a game, setting a California high school record at the time, male or female. Notably, this was before the three-point line was adopted by the state of California. Miller starred at the University of Southern California from 1982–86 where she led the Trojans to back‑to‑back NCAA National Championships (1983, 1984). She remains one of the most decorated players in collegiate basketball history, earning multiple National Player of the Year honors. During her time at USC, the team went 112–20, and Miller still holds numerous career records at the university, including points (3,018), rebounds (1,534), field goals made (1,159), free throws made (700), and steals (462).

Miller will often work with Maria Taylor and Sue Bird, who were previously announced as studio host and studio analyst, respectively. NBC Sports’ presentation of the WNBA begins in May and includes the 2026 WNBA Finals on NBC and Peacock.

Since the late 1980’s, Miller has been a prominent voice in basketball and sports media, providing coverage as an analyst and reporter across multiple networks such as NBC, including the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Turner Sports and ESPN/ABC.

“I’ve been blessed with a broadcasting career that has spanned decades, and joining NBC for the WNBA season feels like the crowning achievement,” said Cheryl Miller. “Sharing this moment with incredible talents like Maria Taylor and Sue Bird makes it even more special.”

“Cheryl Miller is synonymous with excellence in women’s basketball,” said Senior Vice President and WNBA Coordinating Producer of NBC Sports Betsy Riley. “Her impact on the game spans generations, and her ability to connect history, strategy, and today’s stars is unmatched. As we welcome the WNBA back to NBC Sports, Cheryl’s voice will be central to how we tell the story of this league and showcase the incredible level of play our viewers will see all season.”

On the international stage, Miller was a cornerstone of USA Basketball for more than a decade. She captured a gold medal at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and multiple gold medals at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup and other international competitions.

Following her playing career, Miller served as head coach of the Trojans from 1993-95. She also was a part of the WNBA since the inception of the league, holding leadership roles in the WNBA as head coach and general manager of the Phoenix Mercury (1997-2000). Later, Miller continued her coaching career with stints at Langston University (2014-16) and Cal State Los Angeles (2016-19).

Miller is the sister of Naismith Hall of Famer and NBA on NBC Sports analyst, Reggie Miller, and former Major League Baseball catcher Darrell Miller.

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In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the WNBA announced an 11-year media rights agreement, beginning with the 2026 season. In 2026, NBCUniversal will present WNBA regular-season games, WNBA Semi-Finals and WNBA Finals, across NBC and Peacock. For more information on the agreement, click here.

Additional information about NBC Sports’ 2026 WNBA coverage and schedule will be announced soon.

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