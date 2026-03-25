2026 WNBA season key dates: Expansion Draft, WNBA Draft, Free Agency, Season Tipoff & more

Both the WNBA players and Board of Governors have voted to ratify the new collective bargaining agreement with the league. Now, players and fans can begin to turn their attention to a jam-packed offseason, including the 2026 Draft and Free agency.

What are the key dates for the 2026 WNBA season?

April 1-6: Expansion draft

April 7–18: Free agency

April 12-19: Signings

April 13: WNBA draft at 7pm ET

April 19: Training camp begins

April 25-May 3: Preseason games

May 8: Opening tipoff

When is the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft?

The 2026 Expansion Draft itself is set for April 6, with two new teams – Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo – looking to build their rosters. Requirements for how current teams will be able to protect specific players are still being finalized. Current teams will use April 1-5 to finalize their player protections.

When does WNBA Free Agency start?

WNBA Free Agency is set to begin on April 7, with teams making offers April 7-8, negotiations beginning around April 9 and formal signings starting on April 12. This period of free agency is expected to be historic, as aside from Mercury’s Kalani Brown and Storm’s Lexie Brown, all players not on rookie scale contracts are free agents, including top stars like A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

With the new CBA, players are also expected to be paid more than ever – the 2026 salary cap is set for $7 million, up from 1.5 million in 2025. According to the WNBA, the league’s average salary is expected to be $583,000 in 2026.

What the WNBA and WNBPA’s new CBA means for the future of the sport Looking into the verbal agreement for a new CBA and what it means for the WNBA and its players moving forward.

When is the 2026 WNBA Draft? Who is the projected No. 1 pick?

The 2026 WNBA Draft is slated to take place on April 13 at 7pm ET in New York. Like last season, the Dallas Wings have first pick. UConn’s Azzi Fudd is projected to be the No. 1 pick across many mock drafts. The No. 1 pick is expected to earn $500,000, according to the new CBA.

WNBA DRAFT BIG BOARD: Which top prospects are playing in the NCAA Tournament?

When does 2026 WNBA season start?

The 2026 WNBA season officially tips off on Friday, May 8 with three games – Sun vs. Liberty, Mystics vs. Tempo, and Valkyries vs. Storm. Prior to that, preseason games begin on April 25 through May 3.