Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller joins NBC Sports as WNBA Studio Analyst
Cheryl Miller will join NBC Sports as a WNBA studio analyst when the league returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock this May.
Miller, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, is highly revered as one of the greatest players in women’s basketball history. She is a two-time NCAA Champion and Most Outstanding Player, three-time Naismith College Player of the Year, and former WNBA head coach, general manager, and collegiate head coach.
“Cheryl Miller is synonymous with excellence in women’s basketball,” said Senior Vice President and WNBA Coordinating Producer of NBC Sports Betsy Riley. “Her impact on the game spans generations, and her ability to connect history, strategy, and today’s stars is unmatched. As we welcome the WNBA back to NBC Sports, Cheryl’s voice will be central to how we tell the story of this league and showcase the incredible level of play our viewers will see all season.”
On the global level, Miller’s impact on USA Basketball spanned over a decade. She won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and multiple gold medals at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, among other international competitions.
The Hall of Famer has been a key voice across sports media, working as an analyst and reporter across multiple networks, including NBC, Turner Sports, and ESPN/ABC.
“I’ve been blessed with a broadcasting career that has spanned decades, and joining NBC for the WNBA season feels like the crowning achievement,” said Cheryl Miller. “Sharing this moment with incredible talents like Maria Taylor and Sue Bird makes it even more special.”
NBCUniversal will present WNBA regular-season games, WNBA Semi-Finals, and WNBA Finals, across NBC and Peacock in 2026 — the beginning of an 11-year media rights agreement announced in July 2024.