 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Mets
Mets looking lost at the plate again in 7th straight loss
Trevor Megill
Brewers’ Pat Murphy criticizes booing of Trevor Megill while pondering how to get him back on track
San Diego Padres v Pittsburgh Pirates
Nationals at Pirates Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 15

Top Clips

nbc_pft_freemanV2_260415.jpg
NFL interest will remain with Freeman
nbc_mlb_piratessurprise_260415.jpg
Pirates primed to ‘be good for a really long time’
nbc_mlb_kangaroocourt_260415.jpg
Sabathia unpacks MLB’s kangaroo court tradition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Mets
Mets looking lost at the plate again in 7th straight loss
Trevor Megill
Brewers’ Pat Murphy criticizes booing of Trevor Megill while pondering how to get him back on track
San Diego Padres v Pittsburgh Pirates
Nationals at Pirates Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 15

Top Clips

nbc_pft_freemanV2_260415.jpg
NFL interest will remain with Freeman
nbc_mlb_piratessurprise_260415.jpg
Pirates primed to ‘be good for a really long time’
nbc_mlb_kangaroocourt_260415.jpg
Sabathia unpacks MLB’s kangaroo court tradition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller joins NBC Sports as WNBA Studio Analyst

  
Published April 15, 2026 11:19 AM
WNBA Draft: Wings, Mystics and UCLA win big
April 13, 2026 11:22 PM
Natalie Esquire, Meghan McKeown and Trysta Krick unpack the winners of the 2026 WNBA Draft, including the Dallas Wings taking Azzi Fudd as No. 1 and UCLA breaking draft records.

Cheryl Miller will join NBC Sports as a WNBA studio analyst when the league returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock this May.

Miller, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, is highly revered as one of the greatest players in women’s basketball history. She is a two-time NCAA Champion and Most Outstanding Player, three-time Naismith College Player of the Year, and former WNBA head coach, general manager, and collegiate head coach.

“Cheryl Miller is synonymous with excellence in women’s basketball,” said Senior Vice President and WNBA Coordinating Producer of NBC Sports Betsy Riley. “Her impact on the game spans generations, and her ability to connect history, strategy, and today’s stars is unmatched. As we welcome the WNBA back to NBC Sports, Cheryl’s voice will be central to how we tell the story of this league and showcase the incredible level of play our viewers will see all season.”

USC v Stanford

PALO ALTO, CA - FEBRUARY 1983: Cheryl Miller #31 of the USC Trojans plays defense during an NCAA women’s basketball game against Stanford University played during February 1983 in Maples Pavilion at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On the global level, Miller’s impact on USA Basketball spanned over a decade. She won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and multiple gold medals at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, among other international competitions.

Women's Basketball Competition At The 1984 Summer Olympics

Inglewood, CA - 1984: Cheryl Miller, Women’s basketball competition, US vs. South Korea, The Forum, at the 1984 Summer Olympics, August 7, 1984. (Photo by Heinz Kluetmeier /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The Hall of Famer has been a key voice across sports media, working as an analyst and reporter across multiple networks, including NBC, Turner Sports, and ESPN/ABC.

USC Trojans

1993: Head coach Cheryl Miller of the USC Trojans Ladies instructs courtside during a 1993 season game. (Photo by: Bernstein Associates/Getty Images)

Getty Images

“I’ve been blessed with a broadcasting career that has spanned decades, and joining NBC for the WNBA season feels like the crowning achievement,” said Cheryl Miller. “Sharing this moment with incredible talents like Maria Taylor and Sue Bird makes it even more special.”

NBCUniversal will present WNBA regular-season games, WNBA Semi-Finals, and WNBA Finals, across NBC and Peacock in 2026 — the beginning of an 11-year media rights agreement announced in July 2024.