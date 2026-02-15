Seniors Jackson and Mair lead No. 11 Duke women to narrow win over No. 21 North Carolina

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
2026 Daytona 500 live updates: Results, leaderboard, weather forecast, highlights, stats, standings, news
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Illinois
David Mirkovic scores 25, Kylan Boswell returns as No. 8 Illinois beats Indiana 71-51
NCAA Basketball: Colorado at Brigham Young
BYU guard Richie Saunders will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL

Top Clips

nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260215.jpg
What riders said after SX Round 6 in Seattle
nbc_smx_250recap_260214.jpg
Deegan, Kitchen have epic 250SX duel in Seattle
nbc_smx_450recap_260214(2).jpg
Tomac conquers rough track for 450 win in Seattle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
2026 Daytona 500 live updates: Results, leaderboard, weather forecast, highlights, stats, standings, news
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Illinois
David Mirkovic scores 25, Kylan Boswell returns as No. 8 Illinois beats Indiana 71-51
NCAA Basketball: Colorado at Brigham Young
BYU guard Richie Saunders will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL

Top Clips

nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260215.jpg
What riders said after SX Round 6 in Seattle
nbc_smx_250recap_260214.jpg
Deegan, Kitchen have epic 250SX duel in Seattle
nbc_smx_450recap_260214(2).jpg
Tomac conquers rough track for 450 win in Seattle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Seniors Jackson and Mair lead No. 11 Duke women to narrow win over No. 21 North Carolina

  
Published February 15, 2026 04:01 PM

DURHAM, N.C. — Ashlon Jackson and Taina Mair scored 14 points each on their senior day and No. 11 Duke edged No. 21 North Carolina 72-68 on Sunday, the Blue Devils’ 16th consecutive win.

After a back-and-forth first half that saw 16 lead changes, Duke led 41-33 at halftime and never trailed in the second half. The Blue Devils’ lead was only 56-54 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter but the Tar Heels got no closer.

Delaney Thomas’ layup made it a six-point game with 30 seconds remaining. Nyla Brooks hit a 3 for North Carolina with 15 seconds left, but Jackson added a free throw for the final margin.

Riley Nelson scored 13 points and Toby Fournier grabbed 12 rebounds for Duke (19-6, 14-0 ACC). Mair finished with seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Ciera Toomey scored 14 points, Indya Nivar 12 and Brooks and Nyla Harris 10 each for North Carolina (21-6, 10-4). It was UNC’s first loss this season when the Nyla’s — Brooks and Harris — both scored in double figures.

There were 10 lead changes in the first quarter and Nelson’s jumper in the final minute gave Duke a 19-18 lead at the end of the period.

A 7-0 run helped put North Carolina ahead 29-23 in the second quarter. Jordan Wood hit three second-quarter 3-pointers to help Duke take an eight-point lead at halftime.

Duke, which visits North Carolina on March 1 in a regular-season finale, leads the series 57-55.

Up next

North Carolina: at Virginia Tech on Thursday.

Duke: N.C. State visits on Tuesday.