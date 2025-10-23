 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 18 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Recent runs have Kyle Larson confident heading to Martinsville
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Rookie Trey Yesavage to start World Series opener for Blue Jays, just his 7th big league game
Ruth Chepngetich
Ruth Chepngetich, marathon world record holder, banned 3 years after positive test

Top Clips

nbc_roto_terryrozier_251023.jpg
Rozier arrest thins already light Heat guard depth
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251023.jpg
Flagg fantasy managers shouldn’t panic after debut
nbc_roto_victorwem_251023.jpg
Wemby justifies fantasy ADP with monster outing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 18 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Recent runs have Kyle Larson confident heading to Martinsville
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Rookie Trey Yesavage to start World Series opener for Blue Jays, just his 7th big league game
Ruth Chepngetich
Ruth Chepngetich, marathon world record holder, banned 3 years after positive test

Top Clips

nbc_roto_terryrozier_251023.jpg
Rozier arrest thins already light Heat guard depth
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251023.jpg
Flagg fantasy managers shouldn’t panic after debut
nbc_roto_victorwem_251023.jpg
Wemby justifies fantasy ADP with monster outing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
WNBAPortland FireAlex Sarama

Alex
Sarama

Latest Player News

  • Alex Sarama
    POR Head Coach
    Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
    The Portland Fire announced Alex Sarama as the franchise’s first head coach.
    The Fire are one of two teams that will enter the WNBA next season, and the franchise has gone to the NBA ranks to find its first head coach. Sarama most recently served as an assistant on Kenny Atkinson’s staff in Cleveland, helping lead the Cavaliers to 64 regular-season wins and a second-round playoff appearance in 2024-25. His focus as an assistant coach at multiple stops has been on player development, which can be helpful for a franchise that will build its roster from scratch, starting with the expansion draft (if the WNBPA and the league’s owners agree to a new collective bargaining agreement).