Andrew Berry: Stance hasn’t changed, we don’t have interest in trading Myles Garrett

Despite Myles Garrett’s public trade request, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry reiterated during his Tuesday press conference at the 2025 scouting combine that the star defensive end is not available.

“So, Myles, as you guys have all heard me say, he’s a huge part of our organization,” Berry said. “Really good person. He’s an awesome player. Understand the trade request and everything, but our stance really has not changed. Can’t imagine a situation where not having Myles as a part of the organization is best for the Browns.”

Garrett made his request public on the morning of Feb. 3, saying his ultimate goal was to win a Super Bowl and that he wanted to compete and win on the biggest stage.

But Berry, who addressed Garrett’s situation before even fielding a question during his opening statement, is still not inclined to trade away one of the best players in franchise history.

"[T]rade requests, they happen across the league all the time,” Berry said. “I think at times for individual players that they’ll have certain interests during different parts of their career, whether they’re a young player, veteran player, things like that. That’s not unusual. That’s not the first for us, probably won’t be the last — not the first across the league.

“But we respect, appreciate Myles and, like I said, we’re not interested in moving him.”

Berry would not say how many calls he’s fielded from organizations interested in Garrett, but it seemed clear that teams have made inquiries.

“I wouldn’t really touch on any conversations that I’ve had with other teams, just respectfully,” Berry said. “I don’t think that’s appropriate, just for current and future business. But it’s irrelevant to this situation because we’re not interested in moving Myles.

“We don’t have interest in trading Myles. He’s a big part of our team.”

Garrett became the first player in league history to record at least 14.0 sacks in four straight seasons in 2024. And given the position he plays, Berry isn’t trying to move him elsewhere. But Berry also feels like Garrett can get back in the fold for 2025 and beyond.

“As I mentioned, I think we’re all frustrated with not winning enough last year and certainly he shares in that sentiment,” Berry said. “But at the end of the day, our decisions are about what’s best for the Browns, and what’s best for the Browns is to have Myles on the roster.”