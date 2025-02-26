Kevin Stefanski: I expect Myles Garrett on our team this year and in the future

After Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said on Tuesday that the team’s stance on Myles Garrett’s trade request hasn’t changed, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski made similar comments during his Wednesday press conference.

Speaking at this year’s scouting combine, Stefanski said he’s going to keep his conversations with Garrett in-house. But he doesn’t foresee Garrett playing elsewhere in 2025 and it’s not affecting his plans for the offseason.

“As you know, I think the world of Myles,” Stefanski said. “I understand the business of football and I understand these things happen from time to time. But I expect Myles on our team this year, next year, the year after that, and so on.

“He’s a part of the present, he’s a part of the future.”

As for Garrett noting that his trade request is about going to a team that can a Super Bowl, Stefanski said Garrett isn’t alone in his ultimate goal.

“I also want to win,” Stefanski said. “I also want to win a championship. That’s just how we’re wired. We’re working very hard toward that goal.”

Garrett has solidified himself as one of the best players in franchise history with 102.5 sacks over his first eight seasons. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Garrett has registered double-digit sacks every year since 2018.

But the Browns still have some work to do if they’d like to keep him happy in the fold.