Myles Garrett requests trade from Browns

At the Senior Bowl last week, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry reiterated his stance that he has no interest in trading 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

But that has not stopped Garrett from making his desire to play elsewhere public.

Garrett released a statement on Monday to multiple reporters formally requesting a trade from the Browns.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett’s statement reads. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

“With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

Garrett’s statement references Berry’s words, as the G.M. noted twice in January that the organization envisioned Garrett going directly from Cleveland to the Hall of Fame in Canton.

The No. 1 pick of the 2017 draft, Garrett is a four-time, first-team All-Pro and is already one of the best players in franchise history. He’s recorded 102.5 sacks, becoming the first player in league history to record at least 14.0 sacks in four straight seasons in 2024.

While the Browns finished 3-14, Garrett nevertheless led the league with 22 tackles for loss. He also had 28 quarterback hits.

Garrett has two more years on his current contract, which would create significant dead money on the cap for Cleveland.

While Berry and the Browns may not have interest in trading Garrett, they now will surely get calls with offers for the star edge rusher.