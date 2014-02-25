Scouting Combine

RENO, NV - AUGUST 06: Steve Elkington of Australia waves to the crowd after making a putt on the first hole during the third round of the Reno-Tahoe Open Montreux Golf & Country Club on August 6, 2011 in Reno, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Steve Elkington, golf’s undisputed leader in insensitive and boneheaded tweets, was at it again Tuesday.

Since July, Elkington has tweeted a racist term for Pakistanis, joked about a fatal plane crash in Scotland, publicly commented on a woman’s breast size and gotten into a heated feud with Ian Poulter.

Now, he has tweeted this (to his nearly 60,000 followers) about NFL hopeful Michael Sam, who recently revealed that he is gay (Editor’s note: This is a screen capture; tweet was deleted):

In earlier tweets, he attempted to provide the context that he thinks ESPN’s coverage of Sam as a gay athlete is “embarrassing.”