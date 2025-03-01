Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson runs 4.63, fastest tight end at the Combine

Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson is the fastest tight end at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Ferguson ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash, the best time for any tight end this year.

The 6-foot-5, 247-pound Ferguson played four years at Oregon. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 tight end in 2023 and a third-team All-Big Ten tight end in 2024.

The next-fastest tight ends in Indianapolis were South Carolina’s Joshua Simon at 4.65, Alabama’s CJ Dippre at 4.69, Pitt’s Gavin Bartholomew at 4.70 and Nebraska’s Thomas Fidone at 4.70.