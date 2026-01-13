 Skip navigation
49ers-Eagles draws 41 million viewers, most-watched wild card game since 2022

  
Published January 13, 2026 05:52 PM

Sunday’s 49ers-Eagles game drew a massive TV audience.

Fox announced that the game had 41 million viewers, making it the most-watched NFL wild card game on any network since 2022.

The last wild card game to have more viewers than that was a 49ers-Cowboys game that had 41.5 million viewers in 2022.

The NFL draws ratings like nothing else on American television. 41 million viewers is the kind of audience that no other sport, awards show or scripted entertainment can even dream of.

Ratings will likely climb even higher for the divisional round and conference championship games, and Super Bowl LX will join other recent Super Bowls on the list of the most-watched television programs of all time.