Josh Allen was limited in Tuesday’s walk-through

  
Published January 13, 2026 06:16 PM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has three injuries, which limited him in the walk-through on Tuesday. The Bills list him with foot, knee and right finger injuries.

Allen played all 63 snaps in Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Jaguars.

Kicker Matt Prater has a new injury, with a right calf injury added to his right quad injury.

Cornerback Maxwell Hairston (ankle), running back Ty Johnson (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring) and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee) did not practice. Shavers is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (neck), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee/calf), linebacker Matt Milano (ankle), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (biceps) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (back) were limited.

Safety Damar Hamlin (pectoral) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow) were full participants.

Hamlin, Samuel and Oliver are in their 21-day return-to-practice window.