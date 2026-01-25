Broncos expect Bo Nix to recover in about 12 weeks, participate in offseason program

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will be ready to go in about 12 weeks after the injury he suffered at the end of the divisional round playoff win over the Bills.

Nix had surgery last week on his broken right ankle and can return to activity in 12 weeks, according to ESPN.

That would put Nix on track to be ready when the offseason program starts, which is typically in late April.

Although Nix’s injury late in overtime didn’t look bad in the moment and Nix stayed in the game for the last couple plays, Broncos coach Sean Payton announced almost immediately after the win that Nix could not play in the AFC Championship Game or, if the Broncos make it, Super Bowl LX.

Nix previously suffered a season-ending broken ankle when he was in high school, and another season-ending broken ankle at Auburn in 2021. But reports indicate that the Broncos’ medical team thinks the repeated injuries are more a matter of bad luck than anything about Nix’s physiology that would suggest he’ll be susceptible to the same injury again.

Jarrett Stidham takes Nix’s place as the Broncos’ starting quarterback today.