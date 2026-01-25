 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos expect Bo Nix to recover in about 12 weeks, participate in offseason program

  
Published January 25, 2026 07:49 AM

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will be ready to go in about 12 weeks after the injury he suffered at the end of the divisional round playoff win over the Bills.

Nix had surgery last week on his broken right ankle and can return to activity in 12 weeks, according to ESPN.

That would put Nix on track to be ready when the offseason program starts, which is typically in late April.

Although Nix’s injury late in overtime didn’t look bad in the moment and Nix stayed in the game for the last couple plays, Broncos coach Sean Payton announced almost immediately after the win that Nix could not play in the AFC Championship Game or, if the Broncos make it, Super Bowl LX.

Nix previously suffered a season-ending broken ankle when he was in high school, and another season-ending broken ankle at Auburn in 2021. But reports indicate that the Broncos’ medical team thinks the repeated injuries are more a matter of bad luck than anything about Nix’s physiology that would suggest he’ll be susceptible to the same injury again.

Jarrett Stidham takes Nix’s place as the Broncos’ starting quarterback today.