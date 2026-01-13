Cowboys CB DaRon Bland had foot surgery

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland missed the final three games of the regular season because of a left foot injury and he went for a repair on Tuesday.

The Cowboys announced that Bland had surgery in Indianapolis. It’s the second time in two years that Bland has had surgery on his left foot. Bland also dealt with a right foot injury during the season.

Bland played in 12 games during the regular season. He had 73 tackles and his sixth career interception return for a touchdown in those appearances. The other five scores came when Bland was named an All-Pro in 2023.

Bland signed a four-year extension before the 2025 season and will now head into the first year of that pact.