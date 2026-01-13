Report: Marcus Freeman is still expected to remain at Notre Dame in 2026

Late last month, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman indicated on social media that he would remain at his current job for 2026.

Reports soon followed that Freeman had received an enhanced contract from the university, helping keep him around.

Nevertheless, rumors that an NFL team could hire Freeman in this coaching cycle have persisted.

However, Freeman is still not expected to depart South Bend.

Adam Schefter of ESPN noted on Tuesday that despite garnering interest from several pro teams, Freeman is expected to remain at Notre Dame for 2026.

Freeman, 39, has compiled a 43-12 record in his four seasons with the Fighting Irish since taking over for Brian Kelly.

His name appears likely to come up for potential NFL jobs as long as he remains successful at the college level.