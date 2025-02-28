Cam Ward: I think it’d be plug-and-play if the Titans drafted me

The Titans have not given a clear indication of which way they may be leaning when it comes to this year’s No. 1 overall pick.

But one of the players who is expected to be firmly in the mix for being the first off the board is quarterback Cam Ward.

The former Miami signal-caller has already spent time with Tennessee’s coaching staff at the Shrine Bowl, saying on Friday that he now knows a “decent amount” of the club’s offense. Ward noted how that element could give him an advantage, should he end up in Nashville.

“I was able to watch a couple of their games this past season. A lot of their route concepts are similar stuff that we do [at Miami],” Ward said. “So, if I were drafted there, I just think it’d be plug-and-play.”

Ward noted that he’s had “good interactions” with the Titans’ brass.

“It’s a great staff they’ve put together,” Ward said. “They’ve got unbelievable players. So I just hope that God puts me, you know, in the situation.”

Even as Ward will be 23 by the time the regular season starts, he recognizes that there can be an adjustment period for a quarterback as a leader when he enters the league. But the one thing he knows he can bring is “just holding people accountable.”

“I’m not a rah-rah guy,” Ward said. “At this point in your career in the NFL, you shouldn’t need somebody to motivate you every day. You’ve got to be self-motivated. That’s the type of person I am, that’s the type of leader I am. So, I just think what I can bring to a franchise, no other player can do that.”

As for earning that spot as the potential No. 1 overall pick, Ward said, “The tape says everything.”

“I think just what separates me from everybody is the way I approach it, the mindset I have going onto the field each and every game,” Ward said. “And coming from my journey, not a lot of people can do that. So I just think it shows the world that I’m willing to put in — whether I go first round or second round, at the end of the day … it’s all about establishing yourself with each and every opportunity.”

