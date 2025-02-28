UCLA’s Kain Medrano is Combine’s fastest linebacker with 4.46-second 40-yard dash

UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano impressed on the field in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine.

Medrano ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, making him the fastest linebacker at this year’s Combine.

The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Medrano spent six years at UCLA, with a redshirt season and a covid exemption giving him extra NCAA eligibility. He had his best season last year and was chosen third-team All-Big Ten.

The next-fastest linebackers were Auburn’s Eugene Asante at 4.48, Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell at 4.52, Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman at 4.52, Oklahoma State’s Nick Martin at 4.53 and Oklahoma State’s Collin Oliver at 4.56.