Jalen Milroe will throw at Combine in hopes of helping his draft stock

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe plans to throw at the Scouting Combine this weekend.

Top quarterback Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders do not plan on throwing, so Milroe will as will Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and Texas’ Quinn Ewers.

“It’s a dream come true,” Milroe said Friday. “I remember watching the combine, so now having a firsthand experience of what all is involved during the week is definitely a great week for sure. So, that’s my biggest goal.”

Milroe threw for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and he ran for another 726 yards and 20 scores. He was 21-6 as a starter, but only 9-4 this season with losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Michigan.

That has led to questions about his NFL prospects, and the Senior Bowl didn’t do much to improve his draft stock.

“I’m cool with being underrated,” Milroe said. “I play in the hardest conference in the country. I played against the number one team in the country; the number one defense in the country. So, if I lack knowledge, I wouldn’t be able to win big games. And 2023, my first year starting, I didn’t lose a SEC game and was playing a lot of different defenses, a lot of things that was unraveled when it came to the game planning and a lot of things I pour into that people don’t see. It’s a grind. It is a social norm to think after the game on Saturday that it is physically taxing, but it’s also mentally taxing because of everything that’s involved with game planning, walkthroughs, the film, waking up early in the morning, and so it’s a lot of things that’s involved to being a successful quarterback and it’s misinterpreted.

“The people that surround me, they understand how much I love football and how much I’m looking to grow as a player. So it’s all about who definitely sees something in me.”