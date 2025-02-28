Cam Ward won’t throw at Scouting Combine

Neither of the top two quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class will be throwing in Indianapolis this weekend.

Shedeur Sanders announced that he would not be working out before the Scouting Combine began this week and Cam Ward told reporters at his Friday press conference that he won’t be throwing either. Ward explained why he will be throwing at Miami’s pro day instead.

“Me throwing here is not going to move me no type of way,” Ward said. “I just decided to throw at my pro day to the best receiving corps in the country.”

The pro day throwing session is also unlikely to do much to change anyone’s mind. Ward and Sanders have both played enough football to leave scouts clear about which one would be the preferred fit for their team’s offense.