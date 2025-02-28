 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goldenintv_250228.jpg
Golden has proved he can play at ‘highest level’
nbc_pft_dartintv_250228.jpg
Inside Dart’s transfer from USC to Ole Miss
nbc_pft_burdenintv_250228.jpg
Burden wanted to set example for younger city kids

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Cam Ward won’t throw at Scouting Combine

  
Published February 28, 2025 09:42 AM

Neither of the top two quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class will be throwing in Indianapolis this weekend.

Shedeur Sanders announced that he would not be working out before the Scouting Combine began this week and Cam Ward told reporters at his Friday press conference that he won’t be throwing either. Ward explained why he will be throwing at Miami’s pro day instead.

“Me throwing here is not going to move me no type of way,” Ward said. “I just decided to throw at my pro day to the best receiving corps in the country.”

The pro day throwing session is also unlikely to do much to change anyone’s mind. Ward and Sanders have both played enough football to leave scouts clear about which one would be the preferred fit for their team’s offense.