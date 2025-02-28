Dillon Gabriel: My height won’t stop me from producing in the NFL

Seeing Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix thrive as rookie quarterbacks in 2024 would seem to be a plus for Dillon Gabriel’s chances of landing an NFL job, but his similar level of experience as a starter is offset by a big physical difference.

Gabriel is listed as 5'11", which would make him the rare NFL starter below six feet. During an appearance on PFT Live from the Scouting Combine on Friday, Gabriel noted that “it’s been done” while talking about players like Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, and Bryce Young and said teams that he matches up with will care about “my decision making, my accuracy and my ability to be efficient” rather than his height.

Gabriel started 63 games during his time at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon and said he’s “produced my whole life” as further reason why he thinks he’ll be able to succeed as a professional.

“I’ve had a lot of experience,” Gabriel said. “I’ve done it at every level. Nothing’s gonna change at the NFL level even though it will be the best league and the best players. As anything, you adapt. I’m eager to learn, so when I get in that locker room I’m gonna get to it.”

Gabriel is not expected to hear his name called in the first round in April, but finding a fit with a team that’s willing to give him a shot despite his height is going to be the key for him whenever he’s selected.