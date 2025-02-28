 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mcmillanintv_250228.jpg
McMillan likens his game to 11-time NFL Pro Bowler
nbc_pft_shoughintv_250228.jpg
Shough: Being 25 years old is ‘an advantage’
nbc_pft_sandersintv_250228.jpg
Sanders: ‘I’m the best quarterback available’

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mcmillanintv_250228.jpg
McMillan likens his game to 11-time NFL Pro Bowler
nbc_pft_shoughintv_250228.jpg
Shough: Being 25 years old is ‘an advantage’
nbc_pft_sandersintv_250228.jpg
Sanders: ‘I’m the best quarterback available’

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Emeka Egbuka will wait to run the 40 at Ohio State’s pro day

  
Published February 28, 2025 10:46 AM

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has met with a number of teams during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but he’ll be saving his on-field activities until a later date.

Egbuka told reporters in Indianapolis on Friday that he will not be running the 40 or doing other physical testing on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend. Egbuka will do those drills at Ohio State’s pro day workout instead.

Egbuka is trying to join the long list of Buckeye wideouts who have been first-round picks. Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, and Chris Olave all became part of that group over the last three years.

Egbuka had 81 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns for Ohio State in 2024.