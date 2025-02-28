Emeka Egbuka will wait to run the 40 at Ohio State’s pro day

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has met with a number of teams during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but he’ll be saving his on-field activities until a later date.

Egbuka told reporters in Indianapolis on Friday that he will not be running the 40 or doing other physical testing on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend. Egbuka will do those drills at Ohio State’s pro day workout instead.

Egbuka is trying to join the long list of Buckeye wideouts who have been first-round picks. Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, and Chris Olave all became part of that group over the last three years.

Egbuka had 81 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns for Ohio State in 2024.