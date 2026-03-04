Von Miller would love Denver return if he doesn’t stay with Commanders

Von Miller had nine sacks with the Commanders last season and he said early in January that his preference would be to remain with the team in 2026.

If that doesn’t work out, Miller would like to take a walk down memory lane. Miller reiterated his love for playing in Washington while on The Rich Eisen Show this week and then shared that his second choice would be a return to his first NFL team.

“If something were to happen and I’m not a Washington Commander, then I would love to go to the Denver Broncos,” Miller said. “I didn’t get that chance to have closure. I didn’t get to walk into the stadium and be like, ‘OK, this is my last game’ or ‘I’m gonna do this with the fans.’ I didn’t get that closure. So, I would love to have closure with the Denver Broncos. And if, hey, the Commanders don’t want me, the Denver Broncos don’t want me, there’s a team out there that’s gonna pick me up that would love to have my tricks on their roster. I just play it by ear. This is my second time around doing it. I kind of know what to expect. Just got to make the best out of whatever decision I get.”

Miller played 142 games, made three All-Pro teams and was named the Super Bowl 50 MVP after being drafted second overall by Denver in 2011. Current Broncos GM George Paton was in his first year with the team when Miller was traded to the Rams in 2021, but the franchise made a significant shift in direction by hiring Sean Payton as their head coach in 2023 and they were the top seed in the AFC playoffs last season.

If they see Miller as a piece that can help them remain in that kind of position, we could see the edge rusher’s career come full circle before it comes to an end.