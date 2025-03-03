 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_250303.jpg
How McCarthy factors into a decision on Darnold
nbc_pft_jetsdavamteadams_250303.jpg
Why Jets most likely will cut Adams
nbc_pft_deebotrade_250301.jpg
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel

Other PFT Content

Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_250303.jpg
How McCarthy factors into a decision on Darnold
nbc_pft_jetsdavamteadams_250303.jpg
Why Jets most likely will cut Adams
nbc_pft_deebotrade_250301.jpg
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel

Other PFT Content

Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Strong Combine performance helps North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton

  
Published March 3, 2025

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton was one of the players who helped himself the most at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Hampton measured at 6 feet tall and 221 pounds, ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, vertical jumped 38 inches and broad jumped 10 feet, 10 inches, while also bench pressing 225 pounds for 18 reps. He said on PFT Live that he knew he was going to impress with his workout.

“I love the weight room,” Hampton said. “Always in the weight room, love benching all the time, even when I was younger, when I was in middle school.”

The 21-year-old Hampton was a first-team All-American in both 2023 and 2024 and topped 1,500 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns both years. Although Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is widely regarded as the top running back in the 2025 NFL draft, Hampton is making a case that he should be the first back off the board.