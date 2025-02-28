Shedeur Sanders: I’ve already turned around two programs and will do the same in the NFL

Shedeur Sanders began and ended his media availability with one word: Legendary.

The Colorado quarterback expects to turn around whatever team drafts him because he did that at Jackson State and he did it in Boulder.

“That’s the plan,” Sanders said. “If that’s not what you’re trying to do, don’t get me. If you ain’t trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me. You should know that history repeats itself over and over and over. I’ve done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me.”

Sanders might or might not be the No. 1 overall pick, which currently belongs to the Titans. Several other teams in the top 10 also have a need for a quarterback, even though this quarterback class is not considered as strong as most of the recent ones, including last year’s class that featured Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix.

“The number where you go don’t matter,” Sanders said. “I reference Tom Brady, because he is the best of the best in all categories. He ain’t go first. So, the number you get picked don’t matter. I wasn’t the top-rated quarterback coming out of high school, because there a lot of things that people will like and don’t like about me. I’m realistic, and I’m realistic about my family and everything that people say that comes with it.”

Sanders, though, said he is the No. 1 quarterback.

“Now the thing is I respect a lot of quarterbacks and they put a lot of hard work to get to this point, so it’s kudos to them. It’s truly respect,” Sanders said. “But I know what I bring to the table.”

In three seasons at Jackson State, including a redshirt season he didn’t throw a pass, Sanders passed for 6,976 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Tigers were 23-3. Colorado went 13-11 the past two seasons as Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

“I’m realistic,” Sanders said. “I know what I need to improve on. I know what I need to grow at. Year by year, cut on the tape, those mistakes cut down yearly. I’m hyper aware of everything I need to do to be successful. So, I’m ready to get to it.”

Sanders said his strength is his mental ability.

“Because I know nothing can faze me,” Sanders said. “No pressure, no situation, these cameras, nothing fazes me. I grew up with it.”

Sanders also touted his adaptability. He played for six offensive coordinators at two programs.

“I’m able to adapt to all types of personalities,” Sanders said. “The truly thing that I know that I know what I want, and I know what’s going to make me succeed. So, that’s these conversations with the coaches and the G.M.s and understanding this is how I’m going to get on track, because I’ve tried every different style, every different way, so I know what works for me and makes me play my best.”

Sanders insists he doesn’t care when he goes or where he goes, but he knows that whoever gets him will become a winner.

“I’ve done it at two locations already, so it’s simple,” Sanders said. “That’s why when people say I’m not one of the top quarterbacks or the top quarterback, it’s what are y’all going based off of, because I did year after year after year after year and you see the progression. So, obviously it’s got to be some type of external hate that you have for the last name for anything, because I know I proved myself on the field.”