Ashton Jeanty: A few years ago running backs were devalued, now it’s an exciting position

Running backs’ draft stocks and free agent contracts have declined in the NFL over the last decade or two, but Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty says right now is a good time to be a running back coming into the league.

Jeanty said on PFT Live that after seeing Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry sign free agent contracts and have big years in 2024, he believes NFL teams view running backs as important again.

“It’s exciting where the running back position is right now,” Jeanty said. “A few years ago it was getting devalued, but you look at all the guys in the league who are doing special things and showing that there’s value to having a great running back.”

Jeanty carried 374 times for 2,601 yards last season, and caught 23 passes for 138 yards. But he says those numbers shouldn’t make teams think he can’t contribute in the passing game.

“Being able to protect the quarterback is a big deal, I’m a three-down back, even able to run routes,” Jeanty said.

That’s what NFL teams want to hear in a running back who has some big-time value in the draft.