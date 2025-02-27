 Skip navigation
Kevin Stefanski: Really good QB draft class all the way through

  
Published February 27, 2025 10:08 AM

The Browns have the second overall pick in the draft and a need for a quarterback, so there’s been plenty of discussion about whether they will take Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders early in the first round.

On Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the team has met with both of those players at the Scouting Combine. He added that those aren’t the only quarterbacks in play for the Browns as they move through the pre-draft portion of the calendar.

“This is a really good class from top all the way through,” Stefanski said, via the team’s website. “Mentioned Cam and Shedeur, but there’s really good players like throughout this draft at that position. I could go through some other positions, but I’m impressed with the whole group.”

The Browns still have pro days and further meetings to use as data points and Stefanski said that there’s “so much that goes into this evaluation” by way of noting how early they are in the process. Free agency and trades will also play out ahead of the draft, so other things may happen to change the outlook for Cleveland and other teams in the quarterback market.