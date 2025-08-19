Assistant G.M. Brandon Brown: Appreciate interest, but Jameis Winston is a Giant

Trade talks are expected to pick up around the league as teams move toward next Tuesday’s deadline to set their 53-man rosters and one player whose name has come up as a possible trade target is Giants quarterback Jameis Winston.

The Giants signed Russell Wilson and traded up to draft Jaxson Dart in the first round after signing Winston early in free agency, and Dart’s play in the preseason has led to discussions about when he’ll supplant Wilson rather than whether he’ll beat out Winston for the No. 2 job. During a Tuesday press conference, Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown was asked if the Giants are listening to calls from other teams about the veteran.

“I appreciate people that are interested, but Jameis is a New York Giant,” Brown said, via a transcript from the team. “With the way that he’s gone about his business from day one, he’s made it very intentional with the fact that he wants to be here and he wants to be here for the long haul. Teammates love him, his preparation process, whether it’s the off-field things that he does in terms of community relations, Bible study, things in the locker room, galvanizing the group together, not just the quarterback room, but the offense as a whole. He’s been comic relief, but he’s also been a really good example of how to be a pro in handling your business in terms of prehab, rehab, postgame care. So, I’m happy he’s here, and he’s going to continue to do those things. He hasn’t wavered and he hasn’t been shaken by any distractions at all.”

Another round of preseason games kicks off later this week and developments in those contests could lead to more urgent calls from other teams about acquiring Winston to fill out their quarterback rooms. Based on Brown’s comments, that urgency would have to lead to more tempting offers for the Giants to change course.