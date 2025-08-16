Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield

It’s out in only three days. And it’s been a long road.

I started writing Big Shield three years ago. Like the 10 or so other novels I’ve hunt-and-pecked to completion in the past five years, I started it, finished it, set it aside, and started on the next one.

Eventually, we tried to find a home for Big Shield with one of the major book publishers. One in particular suggested a fairly important change. The three-storyline book had two that worked, and one that didn’t quite fit. So I sawed off the third leg of the stool and built a new one.

The end result was that a collateral figure — the bumbling mobster named Johnny Motts — became a central character. He’s now arguably the main character in the story. (For a taste of his exploits and his mindset, here’s a free chapter that was previously posted.)

Unfortunately (or maybe, in time, fortunately), the change wasn’t enough to get the publisher to bite. The common response went something like this: “We love it, but sports novels don’t sell.”

Well, this one has been selling. The pre-orders have surprised me (in the good way). I’m grateful for that; it validates what I’ve been trying to do for the past five years, and it helps me prove wrong those who weren’t willing to roll the dice on an objectively entertaining tale of gambling, pro football (NOT the NFL), and the mob.

I’m still waiting to see what the NFL will think about this one. At one level, they’ll hate it. (For multiple reasons.) At another level, they should appreciate the fact that it will make players think twice about taking a bag of cash in exchange for inside information. (At the Jerry Jones level, they should like that the book promotes the pro football product, at no cost to the NFL.)

My guess is that they’ll try to ignore it. If you keep buying it at the rate you have been, they won’t be able to.

At 99 cents for the ebook, it’s priced to sell. And if you buy it and read it and truly don’t like it, I’ll send you a dollar. (I’ll determine in my own discretion whether you read the book, whether your answers to specific questions aimed at figuring out whether you read the book were written by you or ChatGPT, and whether at the end of the day you truly didn’t like the book or whether you’re just looking for a free dollar.)

Meanwhile, here’s your chance to get a signed copy from the first box of hard copies, which is due to arrive on Friday, August 22. I’ll drop your copy in the mail on Saturday, August 26 — along with the other three from prior weekend contests.

Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com, with this subject line: “Big Shield 8/16/25 Giveaway.” Include your address and preferred inscription to make it easier for me to get it ready next weekend.

No purchase is necessary. But any (and every) purchase via pre-order will be appreciated.