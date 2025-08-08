Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again

The wheels of justice often move as slowly as the negotiation of a Dallas Cowboys player contract.

Via Matt Kyle of the Dallas Morning News, the trial of a sexual assault lawsuit against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been delayed again. Most recently, it was due to begin on Monday, August 11.

The claim arises from an alleged incident in September 2018. The plaintiff contends that Jones kissed and groped her without consent, following a Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium.

The case was filed in September 2020. The trial court dismissed it in February 2022. It was reinstated on appeal in February 2023.

Originally, it was set for trial on March 18, 2024. It was bumped to March 3, 2025. Then to August 11, 2025.

The latest delay happened via mutual agreement of the parties. Which means the plaintiff consented to it.

A new trial date has not been set.

Jones has denied the allegations.