Which road teams deserve to be favored?
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
Why Eagles offense struggled this season
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Trent Williams is expected to play vs. Eagles

  
Published January 11, 2026 10:32 AM

49ers left tackle Trent Williams appears set to play today against the Eagles.

Williams is expected to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Williams said Friday that he feels confident in his ability to play through a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week’s regular-season finale.

“It’ll probably be in the back of my mind for a little bit, but once you get the juices flowing, the adrenaline, I don’t think it’ll be a problem,” Williams said.

The 37-year-old Williams is a 12-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro who has accomplished almost everything in the NFL except earning a Super Bowl ring. Having him ready to go will give the 49ers a much better chance of winning it all this year.

Less clear is whether wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who is questionable with knee and ankle injuries, will be good to go today.