Trent Williams is expected to play vs. Eagles

49ers left tackle Trent Williams appears set to play today against the Eagles.

Williams is expected to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Williams said Friday that he feels confident in his ability to play through a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week’s regular-season finale.

“It’ll probably be in the back of my mind for a little bit, but once you get the juices flowing, the adrenaline, I don’t think it’ll be a problem,” Williams said.

The 37-year-old Williams is a 12-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro who has accomplished almost everything in the NFL except earning a Super Bowl ring. Having him ready to go will give the 49ers a much better chance of winning it all this year.

Less clear is whether wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who is questionable with knee and ankle injuries, will be good to go today.