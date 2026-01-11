 Skip navigation
Notre Dame: Battery accusation against Marcus Freeman is “unfounded”

  
Published January 11, 2026 02:29 PM

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman faces an accusation of battery arising from a high-school wrestling event. Notre Dame has denied the claim on Freeman’s behalf.

“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach,” said Notre Dame in a statement issued to the South Bend Tribune. “Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are unfounded.”

The incident allegedly occurred on January 3, at the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational. Chris Fleeger, an assistant wrestling coach at New Prairie high school, filed a police report on January 11. Police investigated, and the prosecutor is considering whether charges will be filed.

Freeman became the Notre Dame coach in 2021. He recently announced that he’ll be staying put, despite possible NFL interest. With postseason games, Freeman has a record of 43-12.