Colts name Jones as starting QB over Richardson
Simms: Burrow is ‘on a mission’ entering 2025
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available

Other PFT Content

Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Aaron Glenn bothered and amused by outside noise about the Jets' passing offense

  
Published August 19, 2025 05:27 PM

Jets quarterback Justin Fields’s performance in the team’s second preseason game didn’t do much to inspire confidence in what the passing game will be capable of doing this season.

Fields was 1-of-5 for four yards during his brief time in last Saturday’s game against the Giants and he has not thrown a pass over 10 yards in either of the team’s two preseason outings. That led to a question for head coach Aaron Glenn at Tuesday’s press conference about his confidence in the team’s ability to throw the ball down the field.

“Very confident, because that’s what practice is for,” Glenn said, via a transcript from the team. “I mean, you have so many people that want to talk about a small amount of plays that these guys get to go out there and play, and then everything is falling down because we throw six passes, and then I mean he’s Johnny Unitas when he throws four passes. It bothers me, and I laugh at it quite a bit, but the thing is, I understand it because that’s the noise that happens on the outside that our guys can’t really listen to.”

Glenn also bristled about a question that referred to the NFL as a passing league by noting that the Eagles were 29th in passing yards last season. Should the Jets run the ball as effectively as the Eagles did in 2024, there will be likely be less hand-wringing about the passing game but that’s a high bar to reach if the team isn’t going to show more through the air come September.