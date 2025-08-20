 Skip navigation
Travis Hunter returns to practice with limited work

  
Published August 19, 2025 09:04 PM

Rookie Travis Hunter returned to practice Tuesday, participating in “alignment and assignment” periods while watching from the sideline during full team work, Juston Lewis of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Coach Liam Coen called Hunter “day to day” with hopes he can participate in joint practices with the Dolphins later this week.

“I’ve got to see what he looks like tomorrow,” Coen told reporters Tuesday. “I think the goal is to try to get him out there for the joint [practices].”

The two-way player missed the team’s final practice last week and the second preseason game with an upper body injury.

Hunter has seen 188 offensive snaps during team periods and 176 on defensive, according to Lewis.

“If we have to be smart with him tomorrow in order to get him out there in the joint, that would be the preference,” Coen said. “Just for that quality work for him, especially on both sides.”