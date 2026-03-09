Chargers agree to terms with FB Alec Ingold

The Chargers have agreed to terms with veteran fullback Alec Ingold on a two-year, $7.5 million deal, NFL Media reports. The annual average of $3.75 million puts Ingold in a tie with San Francisco’s Kyle Juszczyk for the NFL’s highest-paid fullback.

The Dolphins released Ingold last week as he was scheduled to make $3.55 million in 2026 with a cap hit of more than $5 million.

Ingold follows Mike McDaniel from Miami to Los Angeles, as the Chargers’ new offensive coordinator uses a fullback more than 30 percent of the time.

Ingold played three seasons for the Raiders and four with the Dolphins. In 2025, he 363 plays — 37 percent of the offensive snaps — in 17 games and he had 10 touches for 61 yards and five first downs.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2023.