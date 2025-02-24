 Skip navigation
Stephen Jones: Cowboys will be “selectively aggressive” in free agency

  
Published February 24, 2025 04:47 PM

The Cowboys’ motto last offseason was “all in,” a phrase used by Jerry Jones that, as it turned out, didn’t mean what everyone thinks it means.

The Cowboys did a lot of nothing in free agency, and after signing Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to extensions just before the start of the season, went 7-10 in 2024.

This offseason, the Cowboys apparently are going to be “selectively aggressive,” whatever that means.

“We’re going to look at everything we can. We’re going to be selectively aggressive,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via video from Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “There are things in this league [you have to consider]. You have a certain amount of resources they allow you to have. We’ll look at that. We’re going to try to improve our football team. Not try. We’re going to improve our football team. We expect to have success next year.”

Linebacker Eric Kendricks and running back Royce Freeman were the only players the Cowboys signed in the first phase of free agency last season. They likely won’t be active on the first day, but it does sound as if they will do more than last year.