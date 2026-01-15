 Skip navigation
Jordan Poyer, Maxwell Hairston ruled out for Bills-Broncos

  
Published January 15, 2026 12:27 PM

Buffalo will not have at least two players for Saturday’s divisional round matchup with Denver.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday that safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Maxwell Hariston have been ruled out for the contest.

Poyer is dealing with a hamstring injury and Hariston has an ankle injury.

Running back Ty Johnson may or may not be available for Saturday as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. He did not play in the wild card victory over the Jaguars.

Via Alec White of the team’s website, McDermott noted that the club will take “a similar approach to last week” when it comes to Johnson’s availability. He’s set to be limited in Thursday’s practice and questionable for the game.

Additionally, defensive tackle Ed Oliver (biceps) and receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow) are both set to be questionable after they returned to practice from injured reserve earlier this week. While Oliver will be a limited participant on Thursday, Samuel will be a full participant. That’s a positive sign for Samuel’s potential availability, which is good news for a receivers group that suffered multiple injuries last week.

Safety Damar Hamlin (pectoral) is set to be listed as questionable, as will linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf).