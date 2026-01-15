 Skip navigation
Report: Steelers request interview with Jeff Hafley for head coach

  
Published January 15, 2026 12:03 PM

There’s another known candidate for the Steelers’ head coaching vacancy.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Pittsburgh has put in a request to interview Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley for the job.

Hafley, 46, has been a popular candidate in the 2026 coaching cycle, with several teams requesting him for an interview. He’s been with the Packers as defensive coordinator since 2024. Green Bay ranked No. 11 in points allowed and No. 12 in yards allowed in 2025.

Fitting with the profile of their last three head coaches, the Steelers have put in requests to interview several defensive assistants in their 30s and 40s — including Hafley.

But Hafley also has previous head coaching experience, as he led Boston College’s football program from 2020-2023, going 22-26 in his four seasons.